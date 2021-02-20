Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,17,367 as 23 new cases were detected on Friday, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

It said that as many as 8,573 beneficiaries received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 2,211 were administered the second dose during the day. The cumulative total number of health and frontline workers who received the first dose so far in the state is 1,47,044 while 10,232 got the second one.

The 23 new positive cases detected during the day included 10 from Kamrup Metropolitan district and six from Tinsukia district.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,092, while 1,347 coronavirus positive patients have died for other reasons, the bulletin said.

Assam currently has 271 active cases. The number of total COVID-19 tests conducted so far has reached 67,41,534.

Altogether 19 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the number of cured people in the state to 2,14,658.

Three other patients have migrated out of Assam. PTI

