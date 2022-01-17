Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Assam logged 2,709 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, 681 fewer than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 6,46,735, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Five persons lost their lives due to the disease during the day, taking the total number of deaths to 6,206. The fresh fatalities were reported from Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, and Nalbari districts.

As many as 3,390 coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number of cases in the state with 912 infections, a slight decrease from 919 cases on Saturday.

Among other districts, Jorhat logged 257 cases, Dibrugarh 180 and Cachar 159.

The death toll has increased to 6,206, while the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to reasons remained at 1,347.

The number of patients who recovered from the infection on Sunday was 1,223, 347 more than the previous day.

In Assam, 6,19,924 COVID-19 patients have recovered to date.

The active COVID-19 positive caseload in the state currently stands at 19,258, 1,481 more from Saturday.

The NHM said 3,98,12,713 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.

This includes 2,28,63,421 first doses, 1,69,06,884 second doses and 42,408 precaution doses.

A total of 37,122 persons were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 38,838 shots on Saturday. PTI SSG

