Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 11 (ANI): Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday lashed out at Congress over party MLA Aftabuddin Mollah's statement about priests and said that the party has no respect for Hindus or Sanatan Dharma.

"In Assam, one Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah made hate speech against our Hindu religion. Congress has no respect for Hindu, Sanatan Dharma," Pijush Hazarika said.

On November 8, Assam Police said it arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namghoriyas (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.

Mollah's comments particularly targeted Hindu priests and Vaishnava monks, accusing them of wrongdoing.

He alleged that the Congress party has no identity without the Gandhi family.

"Congress is a blue-blooded party. This is totally a family party. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the boss of the Congress party and the remaining others are just employees only. They can't say anything against the bosses," Pijush Hazarika said.

Pijush Hazarika further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister of the country and the opposition political parties coalition, INDIA, will not be able to show at large in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to a new height. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for a consecutive third time. Every citizen of the country is happy with the work done by PM Modi. INDI alliance is a big zero. I think BJP will make history this time and will win record seats," Pijush Hazarika said.

Speaking about Congress leaders joining the BJP, the Assam Minister said that many Congress and TMC leaders have joined the party today.

"It's a good news for us. Because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, these people have shown their interest towards the BJP and they joined the BJP which will strengthen our party. We will definitely win 12 seats in Assam in upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Pijush Hazarika said.

The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4. (ANI)

