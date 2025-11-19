Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 19 (ANI): A two-day Airport Mock exercise was conducted on 18th and 19th November, 2025 at LGBI Airport, Guwahati.

The exercise was organised in alignment with the Airport Emergency Plan and the guidelines issued by NDMA and ASDMA.

The exercise aims to evaluate the strength and coordination between the Airport Authority, DDMA (Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural), and other stakeholder agencies for an effective response during an aviation emergency.

On 18th November, 2025, a detailed tabletop exercise was conducted at the LGBI Airport Conference with participants from all key stakeholders, including NDMA, GIAL, BSF, CISF, NDRF, SDRF, MEDICAL DEPARTMENT, PHE, PWD (BUILDING), Water Resources Department, and various other departments.

In the TTX, the Airport Authority DM plan, Off-site DM plans of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup (Rural), the scenario, communication protocol, resource deployment plan, and emergency roles and responsibilities about Airport emergencies were discussed.

TTX was chaired by CDC Jalukbari Jiwan Krishna Goswami, Alakananda Medhi, S SPC, ASDMA, CAO GIAL, Lt. Gen Ajay Kr. Verma, Sr. consultant NDMA, has convened the meeting and facilitated the TTX.

On 19th November, 2025, the full-scale mock exercise was conducted in the operational area of LGBI Airport following a predefined aviation emergency scenario.

The drill included: activation of the Airport Emergency Plan; dissemination of information to the DEOC, DDMA, and Kamrup(Metro) from AECC; deployment of response forces; a mock earthquake scenario; CBRN; a fire incident; and various search-and-rescue skills.

Finally, the debriefing identified gaps that need to be addressed through continuous capacity building, revisions to emergency SOPs, and a multi-agency mock exercise.

The mock exercise successfully evaluated the preparedness and coordination capabilities of all responding agencies. (ANI)

