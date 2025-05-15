Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): In a significant boost to cadet training infrastructure in the Northeast, Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), Guwahati-16, Assam, witnessed the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Obstacle Course and .22 Rifle Firing Simulator on its campus on Thursday.

According to a release, the ceremony was held in the presence of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, Commanding Officer of 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, Dr Pradip Kumar Bhattacharyya, Principal of Arya Vidyapeeth College, Lt Dalimi Devi, Associate NCC Officer (ANO), faculty members, senior NCC officers, and cadets from across Guwahati.

The installation of these critical training assets--the Obstacle Course and the .22 Rifle Firing Simulator--at Arya Vidyapeeth College is the result of dedicated effort and meticulous planning by the 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC.

The initiative taken by the battalion Commanding Officer, along with the tremendous support and cooperation extended by Dr Pradip Kumar Bhattacharyya, the college's Principal and ANO, played a pivotal role in facilitating this successful collaboration between the NCC and the institution.

The newly built Obstacle Course, the first-of-its-kind in Guwahati, features ten well-designed physical challenges that will enhance the stamina, agility, and discipline of cadets. It is designed to train Senior Wing Girl Cadets and Senior Division Boy Cadets, especially those preparing for Thal Sainik Camp (TSC).

The obstacles are closely aligned with the physical standards required in selection processes for entry into the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah, Vishisht Seva Medal, in his address, lauded the initiative and emphasised that the infrastructure would play a key role in nurturing leadership and discipline among youth. "These assets reflect the commitment of NCC and institutions like Arya Vidyapeeth College in preparing future leaders," he said.

NCC cadets, both Girls and Boys, demonstrated the obstacle course with impressive energy and precision, captivating the audience. In addition, the .22 Rifle Firing Simulator, equipped with four rifles and a computer-based interface, was inaugurated.

The simulator allows cadets to practice Grouping Fire, Application Fire, and Classification Fire in a safe and controlled environment that mimics live firing conditions.

A demonstration of the simulator was conducted by the Permanent Instructor (PI) staff of the unit, showcasing its training effectiveness. This simulator will be accessible to cadets from various NCC units under NCC Group HQ Guwahati, especially for pre-camp and competition preparations.

The project represents a joint effort between the 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, NCC Group HQ Guwahati, and Arya Vidyapeeth College, underlining how coordinated action can lead to impactful results.

In his remarks, Dr Pradip Kumar Bhattacharyya, Principal of Arya Vidyapeeth College, extended full support to the NCC and reiterated the college's commitment to the holistic development of students. "We are proud to be part of this milestone and look forward to seeing our cadets shine at national platforms," he said.

The event was graced by Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah, Vishisht Seva Medal, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, as the Chief Guest. (ANI)

