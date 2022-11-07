Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 7 (ANI): One personnel of the Indian Army died while four others were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident near Tamulpur at the India-Bhutan border on Monday.

The Defence PRO in Guwahati has informed that the injured Army personnel have been rushed to the Army Base hospital.

Also Read | Sex Scandal: Rape Accused Murugha Mutt Seer Drugged and Abused Minor Girls of Choice in Private Room, Probe Reveals.

"One army personnel died and four others were injured after an Indian Army vehicle met with an accident near Tamulpur, along the Indo-Bhutan border today. The injured persons have been rushed to the Army Base hospital," Defence PRO in Guwahati informed.

As per the information, the army vehicle had reached the accident site from Narengi Army Cantt.

Also Read | India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 180 Posts at dopsportsrecruitment.in, Know How To Apply and Other Details.

More details into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)