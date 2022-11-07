Mumbai, November 7: The India Post has invited applications from interested candidates for various posts in the Department of Posts. The India Post recruitment 2022 process is underway at the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in. The postal department is hiring for a Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, and Multi-Tasking Staff. KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 4000 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Details Here.

Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply for the India post recruitment 2022 is November 22. With this recruitment drive, the postal department is looking to fill up as many as 188 vacancies. OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in

On the homepage, click on the application tab

Fill the application form

Submit fee and take print out for future reference.

Application Fee for India Post Recruitment 2022:

Application fees of Rs 100 shall be paid by applicants.

Women candidates, Transgender candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Age Limit for India Post Recruitment 2022:

Candidates applying for the job shall be under the age group of 18 to 27 years.

The India Post has uploaded a detailed notification on their official website - dopsportsrecruitment.in. Interested candidates are advised to visit the website for more updates and information.

