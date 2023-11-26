Cachar (Assam) [India] November 26 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and police apprehended a resident of Manipur along with weapons in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Sunday.

The apprehended person has been identified as Henlenmang Lhouvum (26), a resident of Motbung Aithuh Veng village in the Senapati district of Manipur.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar District, said that a joint operation was conducted based on "specific information" along with the 29th Assam Rifle at Lakhinagar under the jurisdiction of the Jirighat Police Station area on Sunday.

The official said that the accused was apprehended during the operation.

"The team seized one .32mm pistol along with one magazine loaded with five rounds of live ammunition," SP Mahatta said.

"Legal action is being taken against the apprehended person," he said.

"Further investigation into the case is underway," the official added. (ANI)

