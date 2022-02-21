Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) The Assam Police has been able to freeze the illegally acquired properties of a suspected drug kingpin, probably for the first time in the country, a top official said on Monday. The suspect was arrested last month from Karbi Anglong district.

“In a first, probably in the country, we moved competent authority to freeze the illegally acquired properties by druglord Baba Hazarika of Karbi Anglong,” Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta tweeted. He added that it was done after a financial investigation was carried out by the Karbi Anglong Police.

“The precedence is set, a new frontier is opened in our fight against the menace of drugs. We SHALL overcome,” Mahanta said.

The Assam Police has been carrying out intensified operations against illegal drugs since the second BJP-led government, headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed charge in May last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)