Guwahati, December 9: Assam Police foiled an interstate cattle smuggling bid and recovered 70 cattle heads from two trucks at the Jorabat area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Saturday. According to police, a team of East Guwahati Police District from the Jorabat Outpost of Basistha police station intercepted two trucks near the Jorabat crossing area on Saturday. Himanta Biswa Sarma Feeds Milk to Giraffe Calf ‘Parijat’ From Bottle at Assam Zoo (Watch Video).

"During the search, the police team recovered 70 live cattle heads from the trucks. No person was arrested during the operation. The smugglers had tried to smuggle the cattle to Meghalaya," a police official of Guwahati City Police said. Further probe is on. Elephant Attack in Assam: Two Persons Trampled to Death by a Herd of Wild Elephants in Nagaon.

Earlier on December 3, Guwahati city police recovered and seized 60 cattle heads from two trucks near the Nazirakhat Toll Gate area.

