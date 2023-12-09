Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fed milk from a bottle to the first giraffe calf born in Guwahati Zoo named 'Parijat' on Saturday. A video of Sarma feeding the calf has surfaced on social media. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the name of the nearly two-month-old calf at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, known as the Guwahati Zoo. "A giraffe gave birth to a calf at Assam State Zoo. After giving birth, the giraffe had rejected its own calf. Our forest department contacted a giraffe specialist from Mumbai and under his guidance and the state zoo authority, the giraffe calf is now growing and completed one month. Per day we give 7.5 litres of milk to the giraffe calf...To give the giraffe's calf a name, we appealed to the people and we got around 350 suggestions. We have named the calf 'Parijat'," Sarma said. 'India and Bharat Is Not a Debatable Thing': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'India and Bharat Are Interchangeable, That Is the Decision of the Supreme Court in 2016' (Watch Video).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Feeds Milk to Giraffe Calf ‘Parijat’

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the state zoo to check on the 'Parijat', the little Giraffe & other Giraffes in Guwahati, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uh2HdU14om — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)