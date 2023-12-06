Guwahati, December 6: Amidst the increasing human-elephant conflict in Assam, at least two people were killed in an attack by a herd of wild elephants in Nagaon district of the state, officials said on Wednesday. According to forest officials, in the Hatigaon Bagan of Kaliabor area in the Nagaon district, a herd of wild elephants came out of the forest in search of food and were moving around the paddy fields causing loss to farmers.

“The villagers tried to move the elephants away from the paddy fields. However, instead of going out, the herd of elephants chased the villagers and launched an attack on them,” the official added. Elephant Attack in Assam: Minor Girl Among Two Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Separate Incidents.

In the course of the event, two persons identified as Biren Lohar and Sama Munda came in front of the wild elephants and they were trampled to death, the locals said. The incident which happened on Tuesday evening has raised concern about the regular conflicts between man and elephant in the state. Elephant Attack in Assam: Forest Department Staff Killed, Three Injured After Being Attacked by Wild Elephant in Jorhat.

The bodies of the deceased persons were sent to the autopsy report to a nearby hospital. Later the dead bodies were handed over to the family members.

