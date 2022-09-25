Karimganj (Assam), September 25 (ANI): Assam Police on Saturday evening seized 504 grams of heroin in Karimganj district and arrested one person.

"Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) recovered and seized 504 grams of heroin packed in 43 soap cases near toll gate under Karimganj police station. Police arrested one person and registered a case," said Gitartha Dev Sarma, DSP of Karimganj.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: History-Sheeter Held for Sexually Harassing Lawyer in Ladies Compartment of Local Train at Jogeshwari Railway Station.

The Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Police recovered and seized 270 packets weighting 1,483 kg of ganja from a vehicle at the Gossaigaon Police Station area in Kokrajhar district.

Also Read | Mumbai: Doctors Remove Over 7000 Gallstones From Woman's Bladder After She Complains of Stomach Pain.

The Police also arrested the accused.

Back on September 19, at least 47 cattle seized by police died due to overcrowding as the animals were fully packed in a truck in Assam's Golaghat district.

According to police, based on intelligence input about illegal cattle transportation, the police team of Bokakhat police station on Monday morning intercepted a truck and recovered and seized 48 cattle from the vehicle.

Anita Hazarika, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bokakhat in Golaghat district said the seized cattle were fully packed in the truck.

"When we searched the truck, we found several cattle inside the truck and many cattle were found dead. When police properly checked the vehicle, they found 47 cattle dead. We have apprehended the driver of the truck and interrogation is going on. The cattle were transported from the Bihora market area towards Samaguri in the Nagaon district. The condition of one cattle is very bad. We will dispose of the bodies of the cattle as per the direction of the court," Anita Hazarika said.

The police official further said that a case had been registered at Bokakhat police station in connection with this. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)