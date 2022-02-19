Dhubri (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): As a part of its 'War Against Drugs' Assam's Dhubri district police seized drugs and apprehended two persons.

The police team on Friday launched an operation with the help of the Village Defence Party (VDP) at Rabharsola village and recovered 270 tablets and three containers of suspected brown sugar.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Idol Wing Seize 3 Idols, Rare Manuscripts From Chennai Shop.

The drug peddlers were identified as Jahidur Islam and Sahidur Rahman, police said. Lokman Ali, an officer of the Fakirganj police station said, "Based on secret information, we had launched an operation with the help of VDP at Rabharsola village and apprehended two drug peddlers."

"We had seized 27 strips of tablets, three containers of brown sugar and Rs 32,000 cash. We will produce them before the court," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 100 ‘Kisan Drones’, Says New Drone Start-up Culture Rising in Country (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)