Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Assam Police seized narcotics worth around Rs 80 lakh and apprehended two drug peddlers in Nagaon district.

Based on secret information, a police team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon police station set up a naka checking station in Nagaon and intercepted a four wheeler.

"We had a special input and based on that input, the Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon police station and police team set up a naka checking and intercepted the vehicle. During search the police team recovered 37 soap cases containing heroin from the vehicle. We have apprehended two persons. Our investigation is underway. The apprehended persons had carried the seized drugs from Dimapur, Nagaland," Partha Protim Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Anarul Islam and Moinuddin Ahmed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

