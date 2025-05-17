Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police busted a racket of Fake SIM cards and arrested seven people on Saturday.

The entire operation, Operation Ghost SIM, launched by the Assam Police STF, was led by STF Chief Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on Saturday said that, information was received from Gajraj Military Intelligence about a racket involving fake SIM cards, operating with bases in Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

"This information was further developed into actionable input by the Special Branch and Special Task Force of Assam Police. Therefore, after strategic deliberation, an operation was planned to be carried out simultaneously in two districts of Assam and Rajasthan and one district in Telangana. The operation has been named Operation GHOST SIM. On May 14, a case was registered at STF, Assam, under Sections 61(2)/147 /148/62 of BHARATIYA NYAYA SANHITA (BNS), read with Section 18 of the UA(P) Act and Section 66 of the IT Act, and an investigation was launched," Harmeet Singh said.

The Assam DGP further said that, accordingly, a team was dispatched to each of the states-Rajasthan and Telangana-while dedicated action teams were formed for the districts of Dhubri and Morigaon in Assam.

"The operation was launched from the afternoon on May 16 and the seven persons picked up from various locations and arrested in connection with the above mentioned case," the Assam DGP said.

As per DGP Singh, the SIM cards were "not only used for cyber but also for anti-national activities". He further added that the "numbers have been shared across and are being used by anti-national elements and inimical elements across to use WhatsApp accounts that look as if they are India-based".

The arrested persons have been identified as Saddik (47 years old) of Bela in Bharatpur, Rajasthan; Arif Khan (aged 20) and Sajid (aged 21) from Sahori in Alwar, Rajasthan; Akeek (aged 25) from Rojki, Bharatpur, in Rajasthan; Arsad Khan (aged 34) of Pendka in Bharatpur, Rajasthan; Mofijul Islam (aged 19), a resident of Kathaldi, in Dhubri, Assam; and Jakariya Ahmad (aged 24) from Sagunmari in Dhubri, Assam.

The Assam DGP further said that, besides the arrested persons 14 more persons have been picked up from different places of Dhubri and necessary lawful action will be taken after proper interrogation.

So far the STF of Assam police recovered 948 numbers of SIM card and other technical devices.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

