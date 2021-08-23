Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam reported 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while 700 more persons tested positive for the infection, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 5,85,134, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Two persons each succumbed to the disease in Golaghat and Jorhat, and one each in Chirang, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Majuli, Tinsukia, and Udalguri districts raising the COVID-19 death toll to 5,587 persons.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

A total of 5,71,552 patients have recovered from the infection, including 705 on Monday.

Assam currently has 6,648 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,10,41,711 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 94,636 on Monday.

So far, 1,58,09,787 people have been inoculated in the state. Of them 27,95,506 have received both doses, it said.

