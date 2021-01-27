Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,042 on Wednesday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,081, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The state now has 757 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

During the day 94 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,13,857.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.53 per cent, the bulletin said.

The two more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,081. However, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too, it added.

The overall positivity rate is 3.38 per cent against total testing of 64,12,217 samples for COVID-19 so far.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 19,945 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

Of the total vaccinated persons, 22 have developed minor side effects of the vaccine, it added.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) was reported," the NHM said.

