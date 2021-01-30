Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,17,120 as 29 more people tested positive for the disease on Saturday, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll 1,082, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

A total of 1,174 people received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine during the day, and no case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported, it said.

Altogether, 38,106 people have been vaccinated in the state so far and 33 cases of minor AEFI reported, the bulletin said.

The 29 new cases were detected out of 14,459 samples tested during the day with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent.

Kamrup Metropolitan recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 21, followed by Dibrugarh at four.

Seventy patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,14,124.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.62 per cent.

Assam now has 567 active cases and three migrated to other states.

According to the bulletin, 1,082 people succumbed to the disease and 1,347 COVID patients died for other reasons.

The state has so far conducted 64,59,972 sample tests for COVID-19, it added.

