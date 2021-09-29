Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday reported 366 COVID-19 cases, 24 less than the previous day, and seven more deaths, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The coronavirus tally in the state is 6,01,787 and currently, there are 3,140 active cases.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 108 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, 32 in Barpeta, 31 in Jorhat, and 27 in Golaghat, the bulletin said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported from Sonitpur and one each in Baksa, Dhemaji, Nagaon, and Udalguri districts, taking the toll to 5,868.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by COVID-19 as they had other ailments too.

The northeastern state had on Tuesday recorded ten COVID deaths.

The positivity rate was 0.72 per cent, with 50,692 tests conducted during the day.

The state had reported 390 coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday against the testing of 56,236 samples.

Over 2.35 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far.

As many as 507 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,91,432.

The NHM bulletin said more than 2.39 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to date.

It said 1,10,853 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, down from 1,78,999 on Tuesday. PT

