New Delhi, September 29: Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations have been allowed in Delhi this year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided after a meeting here on Wednesday. After the meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the DDMA has decided that festivals will be celebrated with restrictions on crowd gatherings, number of eateries, fairs and separate entry and exit points. Compliance with Covid-19 guidelines is mandatory.

The DDMA will soon issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document about the other restrictions, if any, said a DDMA official. Last year, while Durga Puja committees were prohibited from erecting pandals, Ramleela committees were asked to go for live streaming. Restrictions were imposed on burning of effigies in Dussehra also.

Both Durga Puja and Dusshera festivities will take place in mid-October. Meanwhile, the DDMA has also said that it will decide on reopening of schools for nursery to Class 8 post the festival season. According to an official, the schools might be reopened in a phased manner. Schools In Delhi to Reopen For Nursery to Class 8 From November 1 in Phased Manner: DDMA.

The national capital on Wednesday reported 41 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 14,38,821, but there were no new fatalities, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

