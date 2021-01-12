Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) Assam on Tuesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 2,16,690, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,064 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the day, it said.

Apart from the 1,064 deaths, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons so far, the bulletin said.

The current COVID-19 death rate in the state is 0.49 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.34 per cent, it said.

The state now has 2,991 active COVID-19 cases.

With 56 more patients getting cured of the disease during the day, the total number of recoveries rose to 2,12,632 and the recovery rate in the state is currently 98.13 per cent.

Three COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 62,14,575 samples for COVID-19, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Assam on March 31 last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)