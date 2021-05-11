Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) Assam reported record 77 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, besides the highest single-day spike of 5,803 new cases, according to the National Health Mission.

There are 37,500 active cases in the state at present, it said.

The state has so far reported 2,98,171 cases and 1,753 deaths.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest of 30 new deaths, followed by ten each in Kamrup (Rural) and Dibrugarh, four in Bongaigaon, and three each in Golaghat, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Nalbari.

There are 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state who died due to other diseases.

Most of the new cases were detected in Kamrup Metro where 1,481 people tested positive, followed by 486 in Kamrup (Rural), 392 in Dibrugarh and 275 in Nagaon.

The new cases were detected out of 72,197 tests conducted, taking the positivity rate to 8.04 per cent.

The number of patients discharged during the day is 4,231 and the total recoveries so far are 2,57,571. The recovery rate in the state is 86.38 per cent.

Total 24,30,843 people received the first dose of a COVID vaccine in the state. Of them, 6,85,489 have received the second dose.

