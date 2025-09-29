Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 29 (ANI): In a significant strike against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted a major operation in the Mohanpur area of Agartala, Tripura, successfully intercepting a large consignment of narcotics, as per the release.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops swiftly intercepted a major consignment, foiling an attempt by miscreants to exploit the festive atmosphere of Durga Puja for smuggling contrabands into the state.

Also Read | 'Her Mann Ki Baat': PM Narendra Modi Writes Foreword for Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni's Memoir 'I Am Giorgia' To Be Launched in India.

As per the release, the operation resulted in the recovery of 60.77 kilograms of contraband. The success was made possible by the speedy response, precise intelligence and effective execution, which prevented the narcotics from reaching their intended networks.

This achievement once again underlines the relentless commitment of the Sentinels of the North East to curb the drug trade and safeguard the youth from this dangerous menace during Durga Puja celebrations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Government for Undoing GST Cut by Raising Cement Price (Watch Videos).

Recently, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles recovered 146 cases of contraband cigarettes from Tlangsam in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The consignment, moving from Tiao River towards Tlangsam via a forest route, was tracked and intercepted by the joint team at a strategic location, said Assam Rifles.

The contraband, valued at approximately ₹2.80 Crores, was carried by three individuals, namely, Zarliana, Lalrodinga and Zosangliana. All three individuals belong to Tlangsam, Champhai, Mizoram.

The 146 cases of contraband cigarettes comprised 60 cases of V Cigarettes, 50 cases of Garam Cigarettes and 36 cases of Mond Cigarettes.

The apprehended individuals and seized contraband were handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai, said the Assam Rifles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)