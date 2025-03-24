Radhanagar (Tripura) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Assam Rifles organized Veterans Day at Radhanagar in Tripura on March 23 honouring the service and sacrifices of its esteemed veterans. The event saw the participation of 49 veterans, including Veer Nari, who graced the occasion from different corners of Tripura.

The gathering provided a platform for veterans to share their experiences with the current generation, fostering a sense of camaraderie and inspiration among the troops. Additionally, the event addressed their concerns and grievances, reaffirming Assam Rifles' commitment to welfare of its veterans.

The celebration concluded with a Barakhana, where serving and retired personnel came together in a spirit of unity and respect. Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its mission to honour and support its veterans, recognising their invaluable contributions to the nation. (ANI)

