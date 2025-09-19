Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Friday paid tribute to its two jawans who lost their lives in the Bishnupur terrorist attack.

According to security officials, two Assam Rifles personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed and five others have been injured in the attack.

"Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Nb Sub Shyam Gurung & Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur today and offer deep condolences to the families of our Brave Soldiers," Assam Rifles wrote on 'X'.

A press note stated that in a brazen act of terrorism in an AFSPA-denotified area of Manipur, unidentified terrorists ambushed a vehicle-based column of the 33 Assam Rifles unit around 5:50 pm on September 19. The column was moving on National Highway 2 through a heavily built-up area in Nambol Sabal Leikai during hours of darkness when it came under unprovoked automatic weapon fire.

Two personnel lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries. The injured were evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Imphal and are reported to be stable. Search operations are underway, though no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Manipur has been reeling from ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, which displaced thousands of families from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Earlier this month, the Kuki-Zo Council decided to reopen National Highway 2 (NH-2) for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision followed a series of meetings in New Delhi between officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council.

"Kuki-Zo Council has given a commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along NH-2," the MHA had said in a statement.

NH-2, a key lifeline connecting Manipur with Nagaland and other parts of the Northeast, had remained blocked amid ethnic tensions since May 2023. Its reopening is seen as a confidence-building measure to ease hardships faced by displaced families and civilians in relief camps.

The MHA also said a tripartite meeting was held in New Delhi on September 4 with representatives of the ministry, the Government of Manipur, and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF).

"The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the Agreement for a period of one year," the ministry said.

The revised provisions include safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur and pursuing a negotiated solution for lasting peace. The KNO and UPF also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from conflict-prone areas, reduce the number of camps, shift weapons to nearby CRPF and BSF camps, and conduct strict verification of cadres to remove foreign nationals, if any.

The MHA said a joint monitoring group will oversee the enforcement of the new ground rules, adding that violations will be dealt with firmly, including a possible review of the SoO agreement. (ANI)

