Aizawl, Jul 1 (PTI) Personnel of Assam Rifles recovered 33 grams of heroin and 150 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts in two separate operations in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday, the force said in a statement.

One person was apprehended for possessing heroin, the statement said, adding the market price of both the items is Rs 1.07 crore.

Also Read | Delhi Factory Blast: Two Killed, 2 Inured After Explosion of Air Compressor Tank in Plastic Moulding Company in Gokulpuri.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the customs department and police, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)