Seppahijala (Tripura) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized marijuana worth Rs 27.9 lakh from Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday.

A joint operation was launched Assam Rifles and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence based on a tip-off in the General Area Krishna Tula today.

According to officials, the team seized 62 kgs of Marijuana worth Rs 27.9 lakh during the operation. The contents were concealed under the soil on hilly, non-agricultural land.

Seized contents were handed over to DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings, they added. (ANI)

