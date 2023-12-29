Majuli (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday visited the Auniati Satra or monastery located in the Majuli river island in Assam that adheres to the Brahma Sanghati of the Ekasarana Dharma.

The Brahma Sanghati of the Ekasarana Dharma is a socio-religious and cultural movement initiated by Srimanta Sankaradeva, who was born in 1449 CE.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Traps and Allegedly Rapes Missing Minor Girl in His House in Kentucky, Arrested.

It is one of the four "raj satras" or royal satras associated with the Ahom dynasty. It is the first satra patronised by the kingdom.

Satras are Assamese Vaishnavite monasteries for religious practices.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 162 Cases of Sub-Variant JN.1 Detected in Country; Highest From Kerala and Gujarat, Says INSACOG.

Majuli is one of the world's largest inhabited river islands and has several satras--Vaishnavite monasteries.

Earlier on Thursday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that our country is one and it is necessary that our society gets together and solves its problems in unison.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at the "Poorvottar Sant Manikanchan Sammelan - 2023" held in the North Kamla Bari Satra of Majuli, Assam.

"Our country is one. There are various communities. But what we call 'Dharma' is the same for everyone. It is humanity, it is 'Sanatana Dharma'. It is necessary that our society gets together and solves their problems in unison..." said RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"The 'sanskruti' of Bharat is reflected through "Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti" (Truth is one but it's revealed by intellectuals differently). This all-inclusive tradition exists only in Bharat" the RSS Chief added.

The RSS chief arrived in Assam's Dibrugarh on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Majuli, the world's largest river island famous for its neo-Vaishnavite culture and Satras.

During his two-day visit to Majuli, the RSS chief is scheduled to engage in meetings and discourses with the Satradhikars, the spiritual leaders of the Satras (monastic institutions) in Majuli.

The RSS has long emphasised the preservation of indigenous cultural practices and traditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)