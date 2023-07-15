Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 585 grams of gold metal worth Rs 35 lakh, cash money of Rs 22.70 lakh and arrested two persons in Guwahati.

Based on secret input, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), Assam police planned out an operation and directed the STF team to carry out a search operation to detect and apprehend the miscreants involved in it.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar to Meet PM Narendra Modi on July 18 to Discuss Issues of Farmers.

"Based on the information, one STF team on Friday carried out an operation. As such, the STF team carrying out the operation detected the target vehicle at Khanapara which was moving from the direction of Meghalaya towards Guwahati City," Pranab Kumar Pegu, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) said.

The target vehicle was driven by a lone 56 years old person by the name of Himanshu Paul.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Alcoholic Brother for Hitting Disabled Mother in Pilibhit.

"During the search of his vehicle, one packet containing bundles of currency in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 200 was found wrapped in a newspaper. As such, the recovered money to the tune of Rs 22.70 lakh were accordingly seized in the presence of witnesses," Pranab Kumar Pegu, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) said.

During the interrogation, the detained person Himangshu Paul (56 years old) stated that he is a resident of Shillong's Barapathar village under Jalupara Police Station in Meghalaya.

"He also revealed that he had sold off the illegally acquired five pieces of gold to the motorcyclist by the name G Marwari a few moments earlier at Lalganesh in exchange for the cash money found inside his vehicle," Pranab Kumar Pegu added.

Further, Paul was made to lead the STF team to the other suspect G Marwari's rented house. During the search operation carried out at the suspect G Marwari's rented house, the STF team recovered the gold from his house.

The actual identity of the detained suspect G Marwari was revealed as Kishan Kanwar Kadel (36 years old). When the STF team arrived at the suspect Kishan Kanwar Kadel's rental house, he was already in the process of melting the five pieces of gold bar.

"The STF team retrieved the gold from the machine and seized it accordingly in the presence of witnesses. The weight of the seized gold is 585 grams with a market value of Rs 35 lakh approximately," Pranab Kumar Pegu added.

In this regard, a case vide STF PS Case no. 07/2023 u/s 379/411 IPC has been registered and an investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)