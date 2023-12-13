Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police arrested six people on Tuesday and seized fake gold and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from their possession.

According to the officials, the apprehended people have been identified as Debdas Halder (25), Santosh Mandal (40), Nitay Halder (48), Manuj Kumar (40), Saddam Hussain (27) and Shivam Kumar (22).

Also Read | Odisha: Newborn Girl Stuck in Abandoned Bore Well in Sambalpur Rescued After Five-Hour Long Operation (Watch Video).

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) told ANI that, based on secret information, a team of STF conducted an operation at the Lalmati area under Basistha police station on Tuesday and arrested six people.

"Acting on intelligence input regarding the dealing and delivery of fake gold and fake currency, a raid was conducted at the Lalmati area near the IIE Office under Basistha police station jurisdiction. As a result, six people have been apprehended, along with three suspected fake gold-shaped boats weighing about 3.556 kg, FICN 315 numbers of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denomination (Total = Rs 1,04,700), 5 mobile phones, cash Rs 1,08,490 etc," DIG Mahanta said.

Also Read | Bihar: 27-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies in Jamui District After Husband Sets Her on Fire.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)