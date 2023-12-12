Patna, December 12: In a shocking shocking incident in Bihar's Jamui district, a pregnant woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment after her husband set her on fire on Tuesday morning, the police said. The victim, Radha Devi (27), was four-month pregnant. As per preliminary investigation, her husband Ranjeet Shah killed her after he came to know that she was carrying a female fetus which was detected illegally through ultrasound at a private clinic in Jamui. Bihar Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Nawada, Terrifying Video Surfaces

The accused poured kerosene on Radha and set her ablaze on Tuesday morning. The victim sustained serious burn injuries and was admitted to a private hospital from where she was referred her to the Sadar Hospital where she died during treatment. The victim had earlier informed her parents about the ultrasound and the desperation of her husband to have a male child. "Ranjeet wanted a male child as he already had two daughters. We have learnt that he took his wife to a private clinic and learnt about the female fetus inside Radha's womb, which enraged him," said Kedar Shah, the brother-in-law of the victim.

“After we were informed that a woman was burnt alive in Sudamapur village, we rushed to the spot and took the victim to the hospital. A bottle of kerosene and a match box were also found at the crime scene. The accused and his entire family are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them,” said A.K. Azad, SHO of Barhat police station.

