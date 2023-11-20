Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya took part in a statewide awareness bike rally on Monday and flagged off the 'Path Suraksha Jan Andolan' as part of the road safety and awareness initiative.

The Assam Transport Minister led the bike rally from Guwahati to Goalapara on Monday and said that the road safety awareness rally was started to promote evidence-based actions and stop road traffic deaths and injuries.

Also Read | Skill Development Corporation Scam Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Regular Bail to TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

"We initiated this road safety awareness rally, which is a step towards promoting evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries," said Suklabaidya.

"I will be traveling across all the constituencies of Assam to promote road safety awareness. And I will also carry and promote the message of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about reducing the accident rate of the state through adopting proper road safety measures," Parimal Suklabaidya said further.

Also Read | Monkey Attack in Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Brutally Killed, Intestine Ripped Out by Monkeys in Gandhinagar; Authorities Set Up Cages to Trap Langurs.

The initiative was flagged off on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

"Today, on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, I had the opportunity to flag off the 'Path Suraksha Jan Andolan', a Statewide Awareness Bike Rally and lead it," posted the minister on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)