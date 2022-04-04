Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday apprehended two from Badarpur railway station and recovered four pistols along with magazines and ammunition from them.

An official of GRP at Badarpur railway station said, "During checking the GRP personnel noticed that three persons were sitting under the under-construction overbridge and when the GRP personnel went to interrogate them, one among them ran away."

"The GRP personnel immediately caught the other two persons. We have recovered four 7.65mm pistols, and 15 rounds of live ammunition in possession from them. They came from Bihar and during preliminary interrogation, they have revealed that their next destination was Agartala. Our investigation is on," the GRP official said.

The officials said, "GRP personnel have recovered four 7.65mm pistols, eight magazines, 15 rounds of live ammunition in possession from the apprehended persons."

The apprehended persons have been identified as Suman Kumar and Bikash Kumar Tiwari, added the official. (ANI)

