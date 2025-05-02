Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Assam Police have arrested two more persons in connection with extortion demands placed on the National Highways Authority of India's road project in the State's Dima Hasao district.

The arrested persons were identified as Lantanlung Bariamtak (30) and Heliwang Newme (28).

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'America Stands in Solidarity With India, Supports the Right To Defend Itself' Says Pete Hegseth to Rajnath Singh.

"One 7.65mm pistol, one magazine and live ammunition were recovered from them. It is learnt that both the arrested persons belong to NSCN (IM) and are holding the rank of Sergeant," said Assam Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh.

Earlier, three NSCN (IM) militants were killed in a fierce gun battle with Assam police and Assam Rifles in Dima Hasao district during the joint operation.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Female Orchestra Dancer Gang Raped in Front of Her Husband in Bihar; 2 Arrested, 1 Absconding.

The deceased militants were identified as Gailuneing Pamei (49 years old), who holds the rank of Captain in the NSCN (IM) group, Iloi Hau Battalion, ZLR-A Region, Haijeulungbe Daime (31 years old), who holds the rank of Sergeant Major in the NSCN (IM) group and Shanvah Ahkonyah (30 years old).

Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia said that, during the operation security forces recovered 3 AK series rifles, 5 numbers of magazines of AK series rifles, 115 ammunition of AK series rifles, 2 pistols with magazines, 10 numbers of bullets, 2 numbers of walkie Talkie sets, incriminating documents, Rs 12570 cash, two mobile phones, various war like stores in possession from them.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)