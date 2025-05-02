Patna, May 1: In a shocking incident, a female orchestra dancer from Vaishali district in Bihar was allegedly gang raped by three men in front of her husband near Sikandarpur Diyara, under Shahpur police station in Patna's outskirts, an official said on Thursday. Police officials said that the woman had come to perform at a wedding event in Shankarpur Diara along with her husband on Tuesday evening.

After the program concluded early on April 30, the couple, unfamiliar with the area, asked a bike rider for directions. The rider allegedly lured them onto a false path and called two associates. “The three miscreants forcibly took the couple to a maize field, held the husband hostage, and then gang raped the woman on gunpoint,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh, ASP of Danapur. Bihar Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 6-Year-Old Girl in Vaishali When She Was on Her Way to Buy Biscuits.

He said that the suspects fled after committing the crime, adding that the victim courageously reported the assault at Shahpur police station. The official added that an FIR was registered under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act, and arrested two accused - Manish Kumar and Manoj Kumar, both residents of Shankarpur. He said that the third accused remains absconding, with raids ongoing to apprehend him, adding that the victim has undergone a medical examination at the Sub Divisional Hospital, Danapur, and her condition is reported to be stable.

ASP Danapur assured that the third accused will be arrested soon. On April 28, a woman was gang-raped by three men near Sasamusa railway station under the Kuchaykot police station area of Gopalganj district. The police said that the incident took place around 5 AM when the woman, who had been staying at her father's house in Shyampur village to help with his medical treatment, was returning to Uttar Pradesh. Secunderabad Horror: Bihar Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl in AC Coach Toilet of Moving Express Train, Threatened Victim With Assault Video; Arrested.

While she was waiting for her train at Sasamusa station, she went to a nearby hand pump to fetch water. It was there that three unidentified men allegedly approached and gagged her mouth. They took her near the railway station and gang-raped her. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot, leaving the victim at the crime scene.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 12:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).