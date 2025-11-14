Nuapada (Odisha) [India], November 14 (ANI): Early trends in the vote count for the bypolls across 8 assembly constituencies have shown the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in two seats; Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Odisha's Nuapada while the Congress is currently leading in Rajasthan's Anta and Telangana's Jubilee Hills.

Bypolls for 8 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana took place on November 11.

According to Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi is leading in Budgam; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Somesh Chandra Soren is leading in Gatsila; Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana is leading in Dampa; BJP's Jay Dholakia is leading in Nuapada; Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu is leading in Tarn Taran; Congress' Pramod Jain is leading in Anta; and Congress' Naveen Yadav is leading in Jubilee Hills.

Bypolls for 8 assembly seats across 6 states and 1 union territory commenced at 8 AM today, along with the Bihar assembly elections.

In Punjab, the bypoll for the Tarn Taran assembly constituency took place on November 11. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June 2025.

Polling for the bye-elections was held in Budgam following the resignation of Omar Abdullah from the constituency. Chief Minister Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

Nagrota seat of Jammu and Kashmir fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath.

Vote counting took place in Anta constituency of Rajasthan's Baran district following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, who was convicted in a case dating back to 2005. He was accused of threatening a government official and was convicted in May this year.

In Jharkhand's Ghatshila constituency, the fight is between Babulal Soren, son of former BJP Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Mahagathbandhan candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.

In Odisha, the Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of senior BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September. Bharatiya Janata Party's Jay Dholakia will be eyeing to strengthen the party's position in the state's assembly as he faces BJD's Snehangini Chhuria and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi.

In Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency seat, the fight is between Congress's Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), and BRS's Sunitha, Gopinath's widow. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. (ANI)

