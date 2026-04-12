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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The assembly of the second tunnel boring machine has commenced at Sawli (near Ghansoli) in Mumbai at a depth of 39 meters below ground as part of the work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, officials said. This TBM (tunnel boring machine) will begin its journey from Sawli towards Vikhroli.

The gantry, weighing 190 metric tons, having a length of 18 meters, 10 meters in width and 9 meters in height was lowered on Saturday. There are four gantries in both the TBMs, which will be attached to the main shield assembly and utterhead.

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The gantries will travel the complete excavated length while supporting the critical operations such as excavation, waterproofing, tunnel lining segment installation, officials said.

Due to the space restrictions in the Sawli shaft, assembly of the TBM at 39 meters below ground has been meticulously planned.

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TBMs initial drive is expected to commence in July 2026.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project (508 km) is under execution with technical and financial assistance from Japan government. The Project is passing through the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Entire land (1389.5 Ha.) for the MAHSR project has been acquired. All Statutory Clearances have been obtained. All 1651 utilities have been shifted.

Officials said that delay in land acquisition in the State of Maharashtra has impacted the project till 2021. The land acquisition picked up in 2022 in Maharashtra, they said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)