New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has written to Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav over his statement alleging excessive expenditure on the renovation of the official residence of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, officials said.

The matter has been referred to the Committee of Privileges by Gupta. The secretariat has officially sought written comments along with any supporting documents from Yadav to be submitted within three days of receipt of the notice, for examination by the chairperson, Committee of Privileges.

Yadav had alleged that Gupta is renovating his official residence at an expense of Rs 2.35 crore, out of which Rs 94.69 lakh is for bathroom and toilets. The Delhi Congress chief had called the Speaker's residence “shauchmahal”.

The office of Speaker Gupta had written to Yadav, seeking an unconditional written apology for his remarks alleging exorbitant expenses being incurred on the renovation of the Speaker's residence.

