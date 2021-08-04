Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Probing into the accused civic body official Vijay Saxena in Indore who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel informed that money amounting to lakhs, gold and silver jewellery have been found along with papers of several properties totalling close to worth Rs 50 lakh.

"Searches were conducted at Vijay Saxena's residence also," said the DSP.

He further informed that during the investigation, the bank account of the accused was found to have Rs 1 lakh while his wife's bank account had Rs 14 lakh.

"In the locker, we found 771 gm gold and 3 kg silver, totalling to worth Rs 28 lakhs," said Baghel.

He added, "Apart from this, documents of seven properties and two contractor firm company papers were also found which are in the name of his wife. For now, the total assets found have reached an amount close to Rs 50 lakh."

The Lokayukta team is now probing Saxena's 25 years of service to get more assets than his salary. The total assets figure is likely to go into crores with the further probe.

A team of Indore's Lokayukta caught two civic body officials red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused persons were the Superintendent of the Public Works Department of Municipal Corporation Vijay Saxena and a clerk Hemali Vaidya. Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the DSP, Vijay Saxena had demanded a three per cent bribe for passing a bill of Rs 9 lakhs for the work done by Dhirendra Choubey's company Rudra Construction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)