New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two income tax officers, including an IRS officer posted as assistant director in Patna, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for releasing seized money of a person, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI acted on a complaint alleging that Indian Revenue Service officer Aditya Saurabh, posted as Assistant Director of Income Tax (Investigation) and I-T Inspector Manish Kumar Pankaj were demanding the bribe to release Rs 13 lakh seized from a relative of the complainant at the Patna airport.

Besides Saurabh and Pankaj, the agency also arrested Shubham Raj, a multi-tasking staffer in the I-T Department, in connection with the case, the officials said.

The two officers had allegedly assured the complainant that all further proceedings will be dropped if the bribe is paid to them.

Upon getting the complaint, the CBI tasked a sub-inspector to verify the allegations covertly.

The CBI found prima facie material in the complaint during the verification done on Tuesday, following which the agency conducted a raid at the premises where the bribe was to be paid, the officials said.

"CBI laid a trap and apprehended the accused individuals red-handed while accepting the bribe. During the operation, the agency recovered the bribe money of Rs 2 lakh which was collected on the direction and on behalf of the accused IRS officer. Searches were conducted on July 15 at three different places of accused persons in Patna," an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

