Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) An employee working as an assistant in the office of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was on Friday handed over to police on allegations of leaking information about confidential matters by clicking photos of "secret files", sources said.

Suspicious about his activities, the minister, in the presence of reporters, called up the police after checking the mobile phone of the employee and finding photos of some secret files, documents and information about confidential matters of the departments that Vij heads, they said.

On the Vij's complaint, the employee was handed over to police. This happened in the presence of the minister.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

Besides home, Vij also has portfolios of health, urban local bodies, technical education, and science and technology.

Police said the accused was working as an assistant in the minister's office.

The sources said that a large number of photos regarding confidential matters was found to have been clicked by the accused who was working in the minister's office for more than a year.

These were being sent to different people, sources said.

To whom these were being send is a matter of investigation, police said.

In the previous term of the BJP government in the state, Vij, who was then health minister, had caught a 'CID officer' allegedly spying outside his office.

However, later the then DGP had clarified that such personnel are deployed as per standard procedure to keep an eye on people visiting ministers.

At that time, Vij had been told by a member of his personal staff that a man whom they had spotted on many previous occasions wandering outside his office, was again in the premises.

Later, Vij and some of his staff catch the man who had revealed his identity as a CID official.

