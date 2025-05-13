Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) At least 14 people have died in five villages in Punjab's Amritsar after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, leading to the arrest of five accused, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused by hooch. The deaths have occurred in five villages -- Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal and Talwandi Ghuman.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the death of 14 people and informed reporters that Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Police said they have made five arrests in the incident. Those arrested have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, they said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act, said the officials.

