Erode, May 13: In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, a 47-year-old man accidentally ingested a safety pin in Erode recently. However, doctors of Thanthai Periyar Government General Hospital in Erode successfully removed the safety pin from his throat on Friday, May 9. The patient was identified as P Kanniappan, a resident of the Karungalpalayam area in Erode.

According to a report in TOI, P Kanniappan accidentally swallowed the safety pin following an epileptic seizure. His family immediately rushed him to Thanthai Periyar Government General Hospital, where an X-day revealed that the safety pin was lodged between Kanniappan's vocal cords and food pipe (esophagus). Following this, the hospital's medical team chose a careful procedure to remove the foreign object and avoid harming the patient. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Married Sports University Professor Impregnates 23-Year-Old Student, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion After Year-Long Affair in Chengalpattu; Arrested.

The team of doctors removed the safety pin from Kanniappan's throat during an hour-long keyhole surgery. Dr Sridhar, head of the laparoscopic department, said that the patient is recovering well. It is also learned that the procedure, which would have cost INR 30,000 in a private hospital, was performed free of cost at the general hospital.

In a separate incident which took place in Hyderabad in February, doctors at a hospital successfully removed a pen cap from the lungs of a man, who had accidentally ingested the same 21 years ago. The incident came to light after the 26-year-old patient from Karimnagar approached the hospital due to a persistent cough and unexplained weight loss. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself Near Chennai in Urapakkam.

Dr. Shubhakar Nadella, Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist at KIMS Hospital, said that they conducted a CT scan, which showed a lump-like structure inside the patient's lungs. Although doctors assumed it to be an obstruction causing a persistent cough, they learned that it was a pen cap that had been lodged inside during the procedure.

