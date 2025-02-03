Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): BJP leader Ravinder Raina condemned the killing of retired Army soldier in terror attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam and said that attempts are being made to destabilize peace and the terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for their sins.

Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was shot dead by terrorists in Behibagh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday, while his wife Aaina Akhtar (32) and niece Saina Hameed (13) were also injured in the incident, the Army has said.

Ravinder Raina said, "In a coward Pakistani terror attack, a retired Indian Army Jawan Lance Naik Manzoor Ahmad Wagay lost his life at village Behibagh in South Kashmir. His injured wife and niece are admitted in hospital and undergoing treatment. Attempts are being made to destabilize the peace. Innocent ex-serviceman is targeted. This is unacceptable. The security forces have cordoned off the area. These enemies of Kashmir and peace will be dealt with iron hands. These Pakistani terrorists have to pay a heavy price for their sins."

Family members of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay mourned his demise.

Ex-serviceman's younger brother said, "He used to stay at home. He retired in 2021. Our only demand is that we want justice and nothing else. He was running his own business."

The mortal remains of the ex-serviceman was brought to his residence in his village in Kulgam.

J&K Minister Satish Sharma said, "We condemn it. We need to give a befitting reply to the enemies of the nation. There is a dire need to act on the promises the PM and the Defence Minister have made to us. We have to take strict action."

The Army launched the Joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched at Behibagh after the attack.

"In a cold blooded incident at Behibagh, Wuzur, Kulgam three innocent citizens Manzoor Ahmed Waghey (Ex Serviceman, 39), wife Mrs Aaina Akhtar (32) and niece Miss Saina Hameed (13) were shot at by terrorists. Manzoor succumbed to his injuries, while the others have been evacuated to District Hospital Anantnag," the Chinar Corps of Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The cowardly act of terror on unarmed citizens was perpetrated by the inimical elements who do not want peace and prosperity which defines Kashmir of today to flourish. In this dastardly act of terror even the innocent woman and child were not spared. A Joint Cordon & Search Operation has been launched at Behibagh," it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the killing and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay Sahab in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to his family, and prayers for the swift recovery of his injured wife... Such heinous violence has no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest terms. May peace and justice prevail," Abdullah said.

Reacting to the attack Hazratbal MLA Salman Sagar also condemned the incident.

Salman Sagar said, "This is condemnable. We condemn whoever is involved in it. We have been a victim of cross-border sponsored terrorism. The LG and the Ministry of Home Affairs should look into it. There has been peace after a long time and it is their responsibility to maintain it. It is a UT and it comes under the domain of the LG and the MHA. They should make sure that no lives are lost." (ANI)

