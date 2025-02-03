Ayodhya, February 3: A Dalit security guard was allegedly beaten to death by some unknown people here, police said on Monday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dhruv Kumar alias Bechai (60), who was guarding a building under construction. Dalit Girl Rape-Murder in Ayodhya: ‘Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad Doing Drama’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath Responds After SP Leader Breaks Down During Press Conference Over Incident (Watch Video).

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday/Monday. Kumar was beaten using iron rods and sticks. He was left seriously injured and rushed to a district hospital by locals, where he died during treatment, police said. UP Shocker: Ayodhya ADM Surjit Singh Found Dead at Residence in Sursari Colony Civil Line, Probe Launched (See Pics and Videos).

Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against unknown persons and police are investigating the case.

