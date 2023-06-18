Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Attestation Parade of the first Agniveer Recruit Training Batch of 58 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 58 GTC, Happy Valley, Shillong.

The Parade marked the culmination of rigorous recruit training during which young Agniveers were transformed into physically fit, mentally robust and professionally competent Soldiers of the Indian Army.

In an impressive ceremony marked by immaculate turnout a total of six Agniveer Recruits took the 'Oath of Affirmation' administered by the Adjutant. The agniveers will subsequently undergo the passing out parade before being despatched to their units to protect and serve the motherland.

The ceremony was reviewed by Brig Robi Kapoor, Commandant 58 Gorkha Training Centre who congratulated the pilot batch of Agniveers for the successful completion of their training while also exhorting them to strive to be the finest soldiers of the Indian Army.

The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was also attested in a befitting ceremony on 17 June 2023, Saturday at the JAK LI Regimental Centre in the presence of their parents and instructors.

The young boys have been transformed into confident, capable, smart, and proud soldiers and citizens. The momentous ceremony commenced with the Rashtriya Salute to the National Flag followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant, piping of Agniveers and concluded with the Regimental Song and the National Anthem with the Agniveers dedicating themselves with resolve to serve the Nation.

They commenced their rigorous training on January 1, 2023. Their training of 24 weeks enhanced their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust and taught them the skills of a soldier necessary to achieve victory in battle.

The training also focused on building their character, imbibing regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie and above all an unrelenting spirit. The Agniveers will undergo another seven weeks of intense training before they join their units located across the country.

As per Defence Spokesperson, in addition to military training, the Agniveers received instructions on varied subjects which empower them to be responsible, wholesome and contributing citizens of the Nation.

They embody teamwork, leadership, and dynamism. Their discipline, vibrance, dedication and determination to persevere against all odds is the spirit of a confident generation that will carry the nation in the 21st century.

They have chosen a path, a way of life that is demanding, yet extraordinary and glorious and today they realised their dreams against all odds thus, setting an example for the youth of our nation in general and Kashmir in particular and will save as role models for the future 'Agniveers'.

The Passing Out Parade of the first batch of Agniveers was also held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad on Saturday.

The ceremony was conducted on completion of 24-week training regarding the first batch of Agniveers of AOC Centre at 2 Training Battalion Parade ground, AOC Centre, Secunderabad. (ANI)

