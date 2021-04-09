New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a DTC bus ran over him in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rishampal, a resident of the city's Harsh Vihar area, they said.

Around 9 PM on Tuesday, the DTC bus on route number 33 hit Rishampal's auto-rickshaw at Wazirabad Road near Brijpuri. Thereafter, some other auto drivers gathered at the spot and an argument between the group and the bus driver ensued, the police said.

When the bus driver was leaving in his vehicle, Rishampal tried to stop him and fell down on the road. The bus ran over him, injuring his legs and ribs, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Gokulpuri police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

The bus has been impounded but its driver is at large, the officer said.

