New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Travelling in autos and taxis could become more expensive in Delhi if the government accepts the recommendations of a fare revision committee that has proposed an increase in tariffs.

The Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision for auto-rickshaws and taxis has recommended a Re 1 hike per kilometre for three-wheelers and a hike of up to 60 per cent in fare of taxis, sources said on Wednesday.

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government had last month set up a committee to revise the fare of autos and taxis. The committee has submitted its report to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The cabinet will now discuss the recommendations of the report.

According to sources, some auto unions had shared their concerns with the committee over the implication of a steep hike in the auto fares.

They contended that a steep rise in auto fares will stiffen their competition with cab aggregators, who offer rides at subsidised rates.

"The fare hike for auto-rickshaws had happened in 2019. A section of auto-rickshaw unions had instead said they be given CNG subsidy instead of hike in fare.

“However, CNG subsidy cannot be provided by the Delhi government," a source, in the know about the development, said.

The current ‘metre down' charge for autos is Rs 25, and Rs 9.50 per/km after the first 1.5 kilometre. The night charge - imposed between 11 pm and 5 am -- is 25 per cent above these rates.

Sources said that the taxi fares were last revised in 2013 and the committee took into consideration the hike in CNG prices over these nine years and the increase in prices of spare parts of the vehicles.

Commuters are charged Rs 25 for the first kilometer with Rs 15.50 for every subsequent kilometer for non-AC taxis, and Rs 16.50 for AC taxis. The revised fares will be applicable to both, the radio taxis and ‘kaali peeli' taxis.

The members of the committee reportedly travelled in autos and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the special commissioner (State Transport Authority).

Other members on the panel include deputy commissioner and deputy controller of accounts, two nominated district transport officers, and a technical expert. The committee also includes members of civil society, including representatives from resident welfare associations, commuters, and students.

