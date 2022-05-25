New Delhi, May 25: The Delhi police busted a sex racket in the national capital and arrested 4 people including three women in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Ajay (37), who was running the racket, and three women -- Sangita (27), Munni Khatun (26), and Simran (27).

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the police received information at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday about a brothel being run at a house in Sanjay Nagar, Sector 2, Rohini. "A police constable who was in civilian clothes was deployed as a decoy customer and was given Rs 2000 in 4 notes of Rs 500 denomination," the DCP said, adding that he negotiated the deal. House Owner Not Liable for Prosecution if Prostitution Racket Run Without His Knowledge, Says Karnataka High Court.

On confirmation about the racket, a raid was conducted where all the accused were nabbed. The police then registered a case under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and arrested all the four accused. Further investigation is in progress and the past criminal antecedents of the accused persons are being verified, the official added.

